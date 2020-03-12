(Opalesque) Fund managers are joining central bankers in the push for a fiscal response to the economic uncertainty surrounding coronavirus. Markets rebounded slightly on Tuesday, after plunging on Monday’s news that the virus had worsened in Italy and the US. Sector analysts are predicting weakness in most sectors of the economy as the market realizes that the impact of the virus will extend well beyond global supply chains.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Fund managers join central bankers in call for fiscal response to virus woes
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.