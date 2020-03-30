(Marketwatch) The FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission are looking into stock trades by lawmakers made before the market plunged due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, CNN reported Sunday night. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., is among those who have been asked about his trades, CNN reported. Burr and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., have been harshly criticized after reports emerged that they allegedly sold stocks following briefings on Capitol Hill which included non-public information about the outbreak.
FBI, SEC looking into lawmakers’ stock trades after coronavirus briefings: report
