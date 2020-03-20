(Reuters) – Millennium Management has closed many of its “pods” run by teams of traders, as violent market swings caused by jitters over the economic fallout of the coronavirus leads to losses, the Financial Times reported here citing two sources. Millennium, one of the industry’s biggest hedge funds, has closed “trading pods” in double-digit numbers, the report said, adding that job cuts at the firm that runs between 150 and 200 pods are expected.
