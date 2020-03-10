(CNBC) Stock futures rose early Tuesday morning after the S&P 500?s worst day since the financial crisis.Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 669 points, indicating an opening jump of more than 710 points on Tuesday. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to a higher open for the two indexes on Tuesday. Earlier in the session, Dow futures were down more than 400 points.
Dow futures point to opening surge of more than 700 points after Trump floats payroll tax cut
