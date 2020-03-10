Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Dow futures point to opening surge of more than 700 points after Trump floats payroll tax cut

March 10, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose early Tuesday morning after the S&P 500?s worst day since the financial crisis.Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 669 points, indicating an opening jump of more than 710 points on Tuesday. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to a higher open for the two indexes on Tuesday. Earlier in the session, Dow futures were down more than 400 points.

