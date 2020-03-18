(CNBC) Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Tuesday as the markets remained highly volatile with the government response to the coronavirus fallout unfolding. As of 11:29 p.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 486 points, indicating a nearly 700-point loss at Wednesday’s open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were also down.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Dow futures fall nearly 500 points after market rebounded on hopes for $1 trillion stimulus
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.