(CNBC) U.S. stock futures plunged again on Sunday night as Wall Street waits on Washington to agree to an economic stimulus and rescue plan to combat the giant economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell more than 600 points, pointing to a Monday opening loss of around 637 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to losses at the Monday open.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Dow futures drop more than 600 points, briefly hit ‘limit down’ as investors await a stimulus agreement
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.