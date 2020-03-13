(CNBC) Cryptocurrencies took a battering following a global sell-off in stocks, with bitcoin seeing a near 40% plunge.
The market capitalization, or total value of the entire cryptocurrency market plummeted around $93.5 billion in the space of 24 hours as of 10:07 a.m.
Cryptocurrencies see $93.5 billion wiped off value in 24 hours as bitcoin plunges 48%
