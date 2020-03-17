(Opalesque) London-based global specialty reinsurer Canopius has acquired Bermuda-based Multi-Strat Holdings Ltd. Multi-Strat Holdings is a specialty reinsurer focused on casualty reinsurance and casualty reinsurance linked security (ILS) transactions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Canopius is one of the top businesses under the Lloyd’s of London umbrella, underwriting more than $2 billion in insurance annually. The firm does business in UK, U.S., Bermuda, Netherlands, Singapore and Australia.
Canopius acquires Multi-Strat Holdings
