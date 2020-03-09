(Opalesque)Golden Gate Capital-backed credit firm Angel Island Capital has raised around $440m for the close for AIC Opportunities Fund II.
The San Francisco-based multi-strategy credit investment advisor and portfolio company said that the fund is AIC’s inaugural third-party capital investment vehicle and backed by a group of institutional investors.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Angel Island Capital closes $440m second credit opportunities fund
