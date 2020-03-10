(Reuters) – Hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand began betting against oil three weeks ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, he told Reuters on Monday, reversing his multi-year bullish view. “I spent a lot of time studying this virus … In China they did a good job containing it,” said Andurand, the manager of Andurand Capital Management. “In Europe and the U.S., I’m very worried that the measures they take are not drastic enough to stop or slow the spread.”
Andurand Capital goes short oil over coronavirus, after long-term bull bet
