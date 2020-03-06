(Opalesque) Strong performance across most asset classes has kept satisfaction high, according to Preqin: Preqin’s Investor Outlook: Alternative Assets, H1 2020* finds that investors are generally satisfied with performance in 2019. A minimum of 71% of investors in each private capital asset class said that returns met or exceeded their expectations.
Alternatives investor appetite holds steady in the face of challenging market conditions
