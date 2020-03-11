(Opalesque) Cerulli Associates’ latest report, European Alternative Investments 2020: Matching Different Demands, shows that the crowded marketplace and decreasing risk-adjusted returns are putting pressure on alternative asset managers, with investors questioning why they should pay the same fees for returns that have declined. Nearly 30% of the hedge fund managers Cerulli surveyed have reduced their management and performance fees over the past 12 months.
Alternative managers need to adapt their fee structures in response to increasing price sensitivity
