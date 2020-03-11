Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Alternative managers need to adapt their fee structures in response to increasing price sensitivity

March 11, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Cerulli Associates’ latest report, European Alternative Investments 2020: Matching Different Demands, shows that the crowded marketplace and decreasing risk-adjusted returns are putting pressure on alternative asset managers, with investors questioning why they should pay the same fees for returns that have declined. Nearly 30% of the hedge fund managers Cerulli surveyed have reduced their management and performance fees over the past 12 months.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply