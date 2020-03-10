(Reuters) – William Ackman’s publicly traded hedge fund gained nearly 3% this year, though the billionaire investor warned of volatility ahead as world markets reel under the economic hit from the coronavirus epidemic.Pershing Square Holdings Ltd on Monday said NAV, a key performance measure for investment companies, was $27.7 per share as of March 9, up 2.8% year-to-date. Various hedges “more than compensated” for recent market declines that hit portfolio companies, Ackman said in a letter to shareholders.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Ackman’s Pershing Square gains nearly 3% in early 2020, warns of volatility
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.