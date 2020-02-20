(Opalesque)The US and China remain the most preferred investment destinations for venture capital (VC) investors globally, said a study. According to GlobalData, high-value VC investments (>=US$100m) also remain concentrated in the US and China with both countries collectively accounting for around 70% of the volume of such deals and capital raised through these deals in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019.
US and China are the most preferred investment destinations for venture capital
