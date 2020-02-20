Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


US and China are the most preferred investment destinations for venture capital

(Opalesque)The US and China remain the most preferred investment destinations for venture capital (VC) investors globally, said a study. According to GlobalData, high-value VC investments (>=US$100m) also remain concentrated in the US and China with both countries collectively accounting for around 70% of the volume of such deals and capital raised through these deals in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019.

