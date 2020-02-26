(Hedgeweek) Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) and compliance teams are facing mounting pressure as heightened levels of global regulation combine with increasing scrutiny and cost concerns. Over-burdened teams that are stretched too thinly are more likely to experience burnout and make mistakes, exposing firms to risk. This is where a pragmatic approach to outsourcing can help ease some of the burden, improve efficiency and could be a cost saving.
To outsource or not to outsource, that is the question
