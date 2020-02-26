(CNBC) U.S. stocks plunged to start the week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping over 900 points Monday after shedding as much as 1,000 points at its session lows. The move was fueled by a surge in coronavirus cases outside China as the outbreak’s potential to seriously dent global economic activity grew more worrisome for investors.
