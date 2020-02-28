(CNBC) Square has been an outlier in this week’s payment stock wreckage.Shares of Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Paypal were battered as companies warned of a slowdown in spending and travel due to the quickly-spreading coronavirus. Meanwhile, Square surged as much as 10% a day after reporting better-than expected fourth-quarter results and upbeat guidance.
Square emerges as a coronavirus hedge while other payment stocks get crushed
