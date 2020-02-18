(Reuters) – SoftBank’s Vision Fund chief, Rajeev Misra, may have a cunning hedging strategy for the giant technology investor. He’s pushing to raise as much as $4 billion to make bets on listed companies, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday. The idea would probably work out better for Misra and his boss, Masayoshi Son, than it would for possible sponsors such as Abu Dhabi and Kazakhstan’s state funds.
SoftBank hedge fund would suit Son, not investors
