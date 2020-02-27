(CNBC) Billionaires should be grateful for their good fortune and stop being so sensitive to public criticism and name-calling by politicians, tech billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya said Wednesday. In a heated billionaire-versus-billionaire debate with former hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman, Palihapitiya said that being demonized or labeled “out of touch.”
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Silicon Valley investor says billionaires should stop being so sensitive
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.