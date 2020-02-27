Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Silicon Valley investor says billionaires should stop being so sensitive

February 27, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaires should be grateful for their good fortune and stop being so sensitive to public criticism and name-calling by politicians, tech billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya said Wednesday. In a heated billionaire-versus-billionaire debate with former hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman, Palihapitiya said that being demonized or labeled “out of touch.”

