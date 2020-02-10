(CNBC) The federally appointed oversight board in charge of Puerto Rico’s ongoing record debt restructuring saga announced on Sunday night that they have come to terms with bondholders of around $35 billion, which accounts for nearly 50% of the bankrupt island’s total debtload, a crucial step forward for the beleaguered island’s arduous bankruptcy process.
Puerto Rico bondholders, oversight board strike $35 billion debt restructuring deal
