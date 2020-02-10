Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Puerto Rico bondholders, oversight board strike $35 billion debt restructuring deal

February 10, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The federally appointed oversight board in charge of Puerto Rico’s ongoing record debt restructuring saga announced on Sunday night that they have come to terms with bondholders of around $35 billion, which accounts for nearly 50% of the bankrupt island’s total debtload, a crucial step forward for the beleaguered island’s arduous bankruptcy process.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply