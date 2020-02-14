(Opalesque) Swedish energy-focused asset manager Proxy P Management AB has more than doubled its AUM in one year as a result of significant outperformance in its long/short renewable energy fund. The strategy launched at the end of 2018 with $6 million in friends and family money and now sits at approximately $22 million.
Proxy Renewable Long / Short Energy Fund outperforms, more than doubles AUM in 2019
