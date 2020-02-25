(Opalesque) Private market assets under management (AUM) grew by 10 percent in 2019, and $4 trillion in the past decade, an increase of 170 percent, said a study. According to McKinsey’s annual review of private investing, the number of active private equity (PE) firms has more than doubled and the number of US sponsor-backed companies has increased by 60 percent during that period.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Private market assets under management grew by 10% in 2019
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.