(Opalesque) Private debt activity slows sharply in 2019 as fundraising and dealmaking both declined from 2018 levels. However, new funds have continued to crowd into the marketplace. According to Preqin, more than 200 private debt funds closed in each year 2015-18. But 2019 fundraising has lagged, and at the end of the year just 152 funds have reached a final close.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Private debt funds secured $107bn in 2019, 11% less than 2018
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.