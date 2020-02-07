Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Paul Singer’s Elliott Management invests more than $2.5 billion in SoftBank

February 7, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire investor Paul Singer’s hedge fund, Elliott Management, has taken a more than $2.5 billion stake in SoftBank, CNBC has confirmed. The investment is being led by Singer’s son, Gordon, a source told CNBC’s David Faber. Top staffers from Elliott have met with SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son along with some of his deputies.

