(CNBC) Billionaire investor Paul Singer’s hedge fund, Elliott Management, has taken a more than $2.5 billion stake in SoftBank, CNBC has confirmed. The investment is being led by Singer’s son, Gordon, a source told CNBC’s David Faber. Top staffers from Elliott have met with SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son along with some of his deputies.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Paul Singer’s Elliott Management invests more than $2.5 billion in SoftBank
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.