Oil hedge fund Andurand loses about 8% in January

February 24, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) (Reuters) – Oil trader Pierre Andurand’s hedge fund lost about 8% in January after a volatile start to the year, the Financial Times reported on Friday. His firm Andurand Capital is one of a handful of funds that still specialises in oil. Traders in general were caught out by a diesel price swing following a change to global rules on shipping fuels that took effect at the start of January.

