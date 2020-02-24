(Reuters) (Reuters) – Oil trader Pierre Andurand’s hedge fund lost about 8% in January after a volatile start to the year, the Financial Times reported on Friday. His firm Andurand Capital is one of a handful of funds that still specialises in oil. Traders in general were caught out by a diesel price swing following a change to global rules on shipping fuels that took effect at the start of January.
Oil hedge fund Andurand loses about 8% in January
