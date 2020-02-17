(Opalesque)US-based private equity investment firm Odyssey Investment Partners announced the first and final closing of Odyssey Investment Partners Fund VI. The Fund VI is a $3.25 billion private equity investment fund formed to pursue control-oriented investments and management buyouts of established middle-market companies, said a press note from the middle-market PE firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles.
Odyssey Investment Partners closes $3.25bn sixth investment fund
