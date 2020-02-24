(Hedgeweek) Equity markets have merely sneezed in response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) and while there is uncertainty over how much fear has been priced in, as infection numbers continue to rise, hedge funds have navigated developments with discipline and a modest reduction in net long exposure. For now, rather than try to react to short-term moves, managers are taking a prosaic stance.
Not going viral… Hedge fund managers maintain discipline despite market jitters over coronavirus
