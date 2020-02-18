(Opalesque) Bloomberg reported that the top 15 hedge fund managers collectively earned $12 billion in 2019, with the top five taking in more than $1 billion each: Chris Hohn, Jim Simons, Ken Griffin, Steve Cohen and Chase Coleman. However, after a four-month winning run, the hedge fund industry had a downbeat start to the new year losing 0.18% in January, according to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index.
Meet the 5 hedge fund managers who took home more than $1Billion last year:
