(Opalesque) The North America region witnessed a slump in mergers and acquisition (M&A) deal volume in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, said a study. According to GlobalData, a data and analytics company, M&A activity within the North America region witnessed a downtrend, with the region experiencing a decrease from 3,149 M&A deals in Q4 2018 to 2,851 M&A deals in Q4 2019.
M&A activity in the North America region witnesses a downtrend in Q4 2019
