(CNBC) John Paulson is renowned for his bets against the U.S. housing market prior to the financial crisis, which made him billions of dollars as the subprime mortgage lending system collapsed more than a decade ago. As global stock markets shudder in the face of the coronavirus threat, CNBC Pro looked at what Paulson & Co.is betting on now in today’s volatile environment.
