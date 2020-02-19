(Opalesque) Industry Update – IQ-EQ is delighted to announce the acquisition of Blue River Partners, an industry leading U.S. provider of outsourced solutions to alternative asset managers. This strategic combination immediately transforms IQ-EQ into a major player in the U.S. private equity and hedge fund services market. The newly combined IQ-EQ U.S. operation will total 200 people in the U.S. as a result of this transaction.
IQ-EQ acquires Blue River Partners
