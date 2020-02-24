(Opalesque) In the week ending February 21st 2020, the Barclay Fund Flow Indicator revealed that hedge fund clients continued to pull out their money in December, marking the second-straight month of outflows and the worst full-year outflows since 2009. Globally, outflows totaled $29 billion in December, up from $4.7 billion in November, and bringing the full-year total to $109.6 billion, or 3.8% of assets.
