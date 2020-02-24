Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Investors pulled $109.6bn or 3.8% of assets from hedge funds last year:

February 24, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) In the week ending February 21st 2020, the Barclay Fund Flow Indicator revealed that hedge fund clients continued to pull out their money in December, marking the second-straight month of outflows and the worst full-year outflows since 2009. Globally, outflows totaled $29 billion in December, up from $4.7 billion in November, and bringing the full-year total to $109.6 billion, or 3.8% of assets.

