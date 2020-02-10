(Opalesque)Hedge funds posted mixed performance in January, as fears of contagion related to the coronavirus drove global equity market volatility into month-end. The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index posted a narrow decline of -0.19 percent for January, with declines in Equity Hedge and Event-Driven only partially offset by gains in Macro and Relative Value Arbitrage strategies, according to data released today.
HFRI mixed in January as virus contagion fears drive volatility
