(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index gained 0.17% in January, outperforming the underlying equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI (Local), which lost 0.90% over the same period. Equity markets started the month on a positive note, supported by the de-escalation of the tension in the Middle East, and the signing of the US-China phase-one trade deal.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Hedge fund managers record modest returns as concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak escalate
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.