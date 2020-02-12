(Opalesque) Global pension funds remain committed to increasing their exposure to private equity, real estate, and other alternatives, says a study.A new report from Willis Towers Watson’s Thinking Ahead Institute revealed that the shift to alternative assets continues apace and marks two decades of considerable change in pension fund asset allocation globally.
Global pensions loading up on alternative investments says study
