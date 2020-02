(Opalesque) Global fintech investment fell short of 2018’s record year, with $137.5 billion invested across 2,693 deals in 2019 compared to $141 billion in 2018, said a report. According to the Pulse of Fintech H2, a report by KPMG, global fintech M&A rose from $91 billion in 2019 to a record-high of $97.3 billion in 2019.

To read this article: