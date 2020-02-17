(Opalesque) By Don Steinbrugge, Founder and CEO, Agecroft Partners. Hedge funds fees remain under extreme pressure across the industry. This strong trend is driven by declining return expectations from investors, increased competition across the industry, and an increasing share of industry assets controlled by large institutional investors.
Evolution of shrinking hedge fund fees – what do investors and managers need to know?
