(Opalesque) The US has often lagged behind other jurisdictions in terms of its appetite for ESG investments, but that may be changing. A new report from Deloitte suggests that the number of ESG-mandated assets in the United States could grow almost three times as fast as non-ESG-mandated assets, comprising half of all professionally managed investments by 2025.
Deloitte: ESG-mandated assets on pace to account for 50% of all professionally managed assets by 2025
