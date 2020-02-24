Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Deloitte: ESG-mandated assets on pace to account for 50% of all professionally managed assets by 2025

February 24, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The US has often lagged behind other jurisdictions in terms of its appetite for ESG investments, but that may be changing. A new report from Deloitte suggests that the number of ESG-mandated assets in the United States could grow almost three times as fast as non-ESG-mandated assets, comprising half of all professionally managed investments by 2025.

