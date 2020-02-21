(Opalesque) Credit Suisse Asset Management’s NEXT Investors, a leading Fintech growth equity group, announced today the acquisition of the NorthPoint product suite and technology consulting practice from ACA Compliance Group (ACA), a leading global provider of governance, risk, and compliance advisory services and technology solutions. NorthPoint will be wholly-owned by a new business intelligence company,
Credit Suisse Asset Management’s NEXT Investors acquires Northpoint
