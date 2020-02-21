Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Credit Suisse Asset Management’s NEXT Investors acquires Northpoint

February 21, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Credit Suisse Asset Management’s NEXT Investors, a leading Fintech growth equity group, announced today the acquisition of the NorthPoint product suite and technology consulting practice from ACA Compliance Group (ACA), a leading global provider of governance, risk, and compliance advisory services and technology solutions. NorthPoint will be wholly-owned by a new business intelligence company,

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply