(Hedgeweek) BNY Mellon HedgeMark is a dedicated managed account provider, solely focused on creating and operating managed account platforms for institutional investors. Launched in 2012, the business today has more than USD23 billion in assets across more than 100 funds spanning a broad range of hedge fund strategy types, including long/short equity, macro, equity market neutral, credit, CTAs, risk premia and more.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Co-investments & conviction trades: evolving investor trends in managed accounts
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.