(Opalesque) Cindicator Capital has launched a new multi-strategy fund focused on cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Cindicator relies on a hybrid quantitative approach that combines human predictions with machine learning algorithms. The fund’s technology uses prediction data from analysts all over the world that have their calls included in Cindicator’s platform.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Cindicator Capital launches digital assets quant fund
