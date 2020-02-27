(Opalesque) Strong performance alone will not attract assets, says Donald A. Steinbrugge, founder and CEO of Agecroft Partners: Over the past decade, a vast majority of hedge fund net asset flows have gone to a small minority of hedge funds with the strongest brands. Evestment estimates that almost 60% of industry assets are controlled by firms with over $5 billion in assets.
Branding dominates hedge fund flows
