(Opalesque)Assets under management (AUM) in private debt, the youngest asset class in the private capital universe, have grown consistently each year and, as of June 2019, reached a record of $812bn. Private debt is now the third-largest asset class in private capital, ahead of infrastructure and natural resources, says the latest report by Preqin.
Assets under management in private debt reach $812bn in 2019
