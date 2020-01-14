(Opalesque) The Asset Management Exchange (AMX), an institutional platform for investors and asset managers, announced the appointment of Dr Kerrie Mitchener-Nissen as Head of Product. Mitchener-Nissen joins AMX, which manages over $9.5 billion in assets, to lead a growing team of four product specialists. She will be responsible for managing existing solutions as well as new product development, to support the expanding range that AMX can offer its clients.
Willis Towers Watson’s Asset Management Exchange hires senior J.P. Morgan executive
