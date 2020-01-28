(Reuters) – Oil drilling firm Valaris PLC reached a settlement with Luminus Management and said on Monday that it has appointed one of the hedge fund’s partners to its board. Luminus’ Adam Weitzman, an expert in offshore oil drilling who has experience in debt and equity capital markets and risk management, will join Valaris’ 11-member board as a 12th director, the company said.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Valaris settles with Luminus, hands board seat to hedge fund
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.