(Hedgeweek) Last year provided some optimism for global macro hedge funds, ending the year up 6.50 per cent according to eVestment’s aggregated hedge fund performance data. And there are signs that 2020 could offer good opportunities to make upside, as macro traders position themselves for higher inflation in Europe and investor rotation out of US equities.
Unhedged US exposure among corporates and pensions offers cheap options play for macro funds
