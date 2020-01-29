(Opalesque) A conversation about outperformance and manager selection with Cedric Kohler, Head of Advisory at Geneva-based Fundana. Fundana was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1993 as one of the first independent Swiss institutions fully dedicated to alternative investments. It was instrumental in the creation of the first Fund of Hedge Funds of Swiss jurisdiction.
The hedge funds of funds with 27 year track record that’s actually enjoying inflows
