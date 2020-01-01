Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


The decade that saw volatility trading come of age

January 1, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) – What do you do when daily stock market gyrations all but dry up? Apparently, trade volatility like never before.Among the myriad Wall Street legacies of the soon-ending 2010s has been the emergence of market volatility – or the magnitude of security price swings over short time spans – as an asset class unto itself. It is all the more notable against the backdrop of the decade’s fairly persistent market calm.

