(Reuters) – What do you do when daily stock market gyrations all but dry up? Apparently, trade volatility like never before.Among the myriad Wall Street legacies of the soon-ending 2010s has been the emergence of market volatility – or the magnitude of security price swings over short time spans – as an asset class unto itself. It is all the more notable against the backdrop of the decade’s fairly persistent market calm.
The decade that saw volatility trading come of age
