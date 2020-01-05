Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Gold, oil soar, shares slip as U.S. and Iran rattle sabers

January 5, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) – Tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian general by the United States pushed an index of Asian shares off an 18-month high on Monday as investors pushed safe-haven gold near a seven-year high, and oil jumped to four-month peaks.The United States detected a heightened state of alert by Iran’s missile forces, as President Donald Trump warned the United States would strike back, “perhaps in a disproportionate manner,”

