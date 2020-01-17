(Opalesque) Optima Asset Management, in association with Forbes Family Trust, has announced the launch of the Optima Healthcare and Biotechnology strategy. The new strategy will be managed by five highly accomplished portfolio managers with extensive experience investing in healthcare and biotech stocks. As a group these managers have generated returns greater than the broad S&P 500 over the last decade.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Optima and Forbes Family Trust launch healthcare and biotechnology strategy
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.